Open Record: Pronouns and parenthood
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha School District now has new guidelines for parental rights. They state any student questions about gender identity and sexuality are personal, private, and shouldn't be addressed by staff. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bret Lemoine on to talk about this hot-button issue. Bret explains what critics and supporters are saying about the guidelines and how experts see this all playing out and what it could mean for the students' mental health. Plus, hear about other school districts across Southeast Wisconsin who are also grappling with this controversy.
Related episode links:
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.