Open Record: Power of the Purse
Wisconsin voters will head to the polls on Aug. 13 for the primary election. One of the most significant statewide issues in this August primary is a pair of referendums that could change the state's constitution. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to explain what the questions are asking and implications of the results, why you might see some new names on your ballot because of redistricting, and some of Jason's takeaways from the recent RNC in Milwaukee.
Related episode links: