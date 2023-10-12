Open Record: One Bad Night
MILWAUKEE - A FOX6 investigation finds police used force against an innocent man, but then police failed to make any record of it. Now, the city is cutting that man a six-figure check. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains the breakdown in communication that led to one bad night. Bryan gets listeners up to speed on who Michael Poe is and how Poe ended up in the middle of a police takedown. Plus, we learn what Bryan found in depositions from the federal lawsuit Poe filed and how Poe feels about the $150,000 settlement.
Related episode links
- Police takedown costs Milwaukee $150K; lawsuit followed FOX6 investigation
- Police takedown leads to lawsuit after FOX6 investigation
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.