Open Record: Not My Fault
MILWAUKEE - A section of parking garage collapsed at Bayshore back in February, crushing several cars. No one was hurt, but four months later, one woman is still waiting for someone to take responsibility. Plus, an insurance mix-up after a man says he got medical bills and a collection notice for an ambulance ride he says he never took. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about two recent consumer issues that came to the Contact 6 inbox.
Related episode links
- Bayshore parking garage collapse; woman waiting for insurance money
- Greendale man gets medical bills, collection notice after name mix-up
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.