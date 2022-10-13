Open Record: Just chaos
MILWAUKEE - The man charged with killing six people and injuring more than 60 others in the Waukesha Christmas Parade is on trial. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporters Bret Lemoine and Sam Kraemer on to talk about the trial. Lemoine and Kraemer have been at the Waukesha County Courthouse since the start of the trial and gives listeners a different perspective of what's been happening in front of and behind the court cameras.
FOX6 has complete coverage of the Darrell Brooks trial.
