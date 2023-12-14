Open Record: Isolation Epidemic
MILWAUKEE - There's an epidemic in this country impacting people of all ages and backgrounds. The U.S. Surgeon General says loneliness is taking years off lives. The feelings of isolation and insignificance are more than just a passing thought. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Ashley Sears on to talk about her latest story about the loneliness epidemic. Ashley introduces us to several groups of people who are working to combat those feelings of isolation. Bryan and Ashley also dig deeper into why younger people are most impacted by the epidemic.
