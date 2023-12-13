Loneliness declared an epidemic; impact on people of all ages

There is an epidemic in this country impacting people of all ages and backgrounds. Feelings of isolation and insignificance are more than just feelings. The U.S. Surgeon General says loneliness is taking years off lives and he declared it an epidemic in the United States.

"It’s possible to be in a busy place full of people and still feel lonely and isolated," Rachel Leonard said. She is the Executive Director of Clinical Strategy at Rogers Behavioral Health.

Loneliness is known to exacerbate other health issues like heart disease and stroke. Data shows it increases the risk of premature death as much as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

Rogers Behavioral Health has seen an influx of patients who say isolation is leading to other mental health issues.

"We have more opportunities to reach out and connect than ever before, however the quality of those connections isn’t always what it used to be," Leonard said.

Rachel Leonard

Loneliness is seen across all demographics. A Meta-Gallup Survey recently found nearly a quarter of people in more than 140 countries across the world feel lonely.

"Back in Illinois when I lost my ability to drive and had to hang up my car keys, I felt like a prisoner in my own home," Rosemary Maier said.

Rosemary Maier

Maier moved to St. Camillus Assisted Living a few months ago. She explained living in the community has helped create new bonds that keep her happy. She participates in programs daily – and meeting new friends.

"Staying active, staying engaged with people, activities, keeping busy, that’s the secret," Maier said.

Loneliness is not just impacting the elderly, in fact, it’s more prevalent in young adults.

"Elderly individuals spend more time alone than most other age groups, however young adults experience loneliness at twice the rate of the elderly," Leonard said.

It is part of the reason why David Wacker created the Good Peeps Meetup group inviting young adults to step outside of their comfort zones and meet new people.

"I think right now, especially after COVID, people are very hungry for a real human connection," Wacker said.

David Wacker

He lived abroad for two years during the pandemic. When he moved back to Wisconsin he decided he wanted more fulfilling relationships.

"I realized something that I had been missing during my travels was a constant human connection," Wacker said.

The group meets about twice a week, trying new activities. In an age of social media and dating apps, Good Peeps encourages face-to-face engagement.

"The big challenge for us is just to get off our phones and just really go out and do something," Josh Baumhardt said. He’s been active in the group for about two years.

"It really just kind of opened it up for me to just be more social, build more connections and just really kind of build me up as a person," he said.

Through the group, Baumhardt and others say they’ve found stronger connections with people. That could be the key to fighting loneliness, according to experts.

"Being around others isn’t just nice to have, it’s actually essential to our health and wellbeing long-term," Leonard said.