Open Record: Innocence Lost

Updated  June 12, 2025 11:24am CDT
Innocence Lost; new online threat in Wisconsin

A new online threat is putting Wisconsinites at risk of sexual exploitation. Apps and websites are using artificial intelligence to turn innocent pictures into so-called 'deepfake nudes.'

MILWAUKEE - A new online threat is putting Wisconsinites at risk of sexual exploitation. Apps and websites are using artificial intelligence to turn innocent pictures into so-called 'deepfake nudes.' In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains what lawmakers are doing to stop it.  

