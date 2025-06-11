Open Record: Innocence Lost
MILWAUKEE - A new online threat is putting Wisconsinites at risk of sexual exploitation. Apps and websites are using artificial intelligence to turn innocent pictures into so-called 'deepfake nudes.' In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains what lawmakers are doing to stop it.
- Deepfake nudes outpace Wisconsin law; children and adults at risk
