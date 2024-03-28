Open Record: In-Person Influence
Milwaukee - When it comes to presidential campaigns, the Badger State is a must-visit -- a battleground that can make or break a candidate. But do campaign visits really influence voter behavior? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn and FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi are joined by Christopher Devine, a political science professor at the University of Dayton and the author of, "I'm Here to Ask for Your Vote," a new book on the impact of campaign visits.