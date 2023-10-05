Open Record: Ice, Ice, Maybe?
MILWAUKEE - Cold water immersion has become wildly popular, but is there a science behind the hype? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 anchor and reporter Ted Perry on to talk about Ted's recent story about ice baths. Ted explains how he started doing it himself and what got him interested in the topic. You'll learn about the supposed benefits of ice baths and what the research says about this newer method of physical and mental relief.
