Open Record: Gone in 50 Seconds

It's a crime that's sweeping the country and southeast Wisconsin is no exception. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about catalytic converter thefts. Jenna explains why that part is important to your vehicle, why thieves are after it, and how you can avoid becoming a victim. Plus, Jenna breaks down why some apartment hunters are struggling to find a place to live and why it's costing tenants more to keep up their search.

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.

