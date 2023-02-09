Open Record: Getting burned

The waitlist for Packers season tickets runs 147,000-plus deep. So, what happens when your name gets to the top? What if you miss your opportunity to claim those tickets? Plus, there's an important step in the home-buying process that many miss...with sometimes devastating results.

In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about two big consumer issues we're seeing come in our FOX6 newsroom. Jenna introduces us to one couple who fumbled their shot at Packers season tickets and what the front office is saying about the waitlist process. You'll also hear about why checking for recalled appliances after you move into a new home can be something that helps keep you and your family safe.

