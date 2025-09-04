Open Record: Free Rides
MILWAUKEE - More than 8 million riders per year are boarding Milwaukee County Transit System buses without paying the required fare. That's according to a FOX6 Investigators analysis of MCTS data. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains the group's new plan to reduce fare evasion as MCTS tries to reverse the growing culture of free rides.
