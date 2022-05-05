Open Record: Drug-addicted Nurses

Wisconsin nurses are stressed out and some are turning to drugs and alcohol to cope. But where do they turn when they're ready to get help? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains why most health care workers struggling with addiction do not seek treatment until they're caught stealing drugs meant for you. He also shares what prompted a new non-profit and the backstory of the woman who started it. Bryan also compares the work of the non-profit and the confidential treatment program already available through the state.

Related episode link:

If you have an issue that needs investigating or a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.