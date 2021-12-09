Open Record: Does it deliver?

After a FOX6 investigation, Wauwatosa school leaders are re-evaluating their use of an academic program that costs thousands of dollars. They're not the only ones. in this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators dig deeper into the AVID program. Amanda St. Hilaire breaks down why she started looking into AVID in the first place. She also explains the research -- both successes and challenges -- associated with AVID. Plus, you'll hear teacher concerns, what school boards are saying about the program, and how parents feel. Amanda also has an update on her investigation into the Wauwatosa School District regarding the AVID contract.

