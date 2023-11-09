Open Record: Counsell of Despair
MILWAUKEE - He had been synonymous with Milwaukee baseball as the National League's longest-tenured manager. This week, fans learned Craig Counsell landed a five-year deal with the rival Chicago Cubs worth more than $40 million. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 Sports reporter Lily Zhao and FOX6 anchor Ted Perry on to talk about this baseball bombshell. Lily and Ted talk with Bryan about why this happened, the reaction from the sports world and fans here in Milwaukee, and what's next as the Brewers look for a new manager.
Related episode links:
- Chicago Cubs hire Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee
- Craig Counsell managing Cubs; Milwaukee grapples with reality
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.