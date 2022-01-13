Open Record: Communication Breakdown

A FOX6 Investigation reveals a communication breakdown may have led to the release of Darrell Brooks from jail five days before the Waukesha Christmas parade. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators are breaking news we have yet to report on TV. Hear why a delay in posting a bail payment online may have led to the parade suspect's release and how a simple phone call could have prevented it.

