Open Record: Cardiac Connection
WEST BEND, Wis. - A Tough Mudder's finish line turns into a flatline for one man. Now, that patient has a second chance at life and is paying it forward to the cardiac rehab unit that helped him get back on his feet. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Sam Kraemer on to talk about a West Bend man's story from near-death to giving back to the health community who helped get him heart-healthy.
