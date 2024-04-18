Open Record: Broken Trust
MILWAUKEE - It's been more than three years since prosecutors charged George Ramsey with sexually exploiting three of his former mental health clients. Now, a jury has found the former Milwaukee therapist guilty of sexually exploiting one of those female clients. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn breaks down the long-delayed Ramsey trial, the crucial piece of evidence, and what one victim is saying now that Ramsey is finally back in jail.
