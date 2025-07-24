Open Record: In Broad Daylight

Expand / Collapse search

Published  July 24, 2025 9:01am CDT
A 7-year-old boy is abducted in broad daylight. Prosecutors say the kidnappers planned to rob a drug dealer, but ended up holding her child for ransom. In this episode of Open Record, how a search for a boy led to gunshots and why experts say this dramatic abduction is unlike almost any other.

MILWAUKEE - A 7-year-old boy is abducted in broad daylight. Prosecutors say the kidnappers planned to rob a drug dealer, but ended up holding her child for ransom. In this episode of Open Record, how a search for a boy led to gunshots and why experts say this dramatic abduction is unlike almost any other. FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bria Jones on to talk about the brazen daytime kidnapping of the Milwaukee boy and the local and national attention the case is getting.

