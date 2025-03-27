Open Record: Billionaire Influence
MILWAUKEE - The spring election is April 1 and several races are heating up across Wisconsin with millions of dollars pumped into campaigns on both sides of the aisle. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about the impact these races will have on issues in Wisconsin and across the country. Jason explains specifically what's at stake in the races for State Superintendent and Wisconsin Supreme Court.
