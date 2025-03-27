Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: Billionaire Influence

Published  March 27, 2025 8:59am CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Episode 360: Billionaire Influence

The spring election is April 1 and several races are heating up across Wisconsin. FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about the impact these races will have on issues in Wisconsin and across the country.

MILWAUKEE - The spring election is April 1 and several races are heating up across Wisconsin with millions of dollars pumped into campaigns on both sides of the aisle. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about the impact these races will have on issues in Wisconsin and across the country. Jason explains specifically what's at stake in the races for State Superintendent and Wisconsin Supreme Court.

