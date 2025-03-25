Wisconsin schools superintendent race; most expensive race for the job

The Brief The race for Wisconsin Superintendent of Schools has become the most expensive ever. The race pits incumbent Jill Underly against challenger Brittany Kinser.



Wisconsin has already set a record for the most expensive state supreme court race. Now, the race for State Superintendent of Schools is officially the most expensive race for that Wisconsin job.

Race for State Superintendent

What we know:

Big bucks are pouring into the race for State Superintendent of Schools.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Challenger Brittany Kinser brought in more than $2 million this year, including donations from Republicans. Incumbent Jill Underly raised more than $1 million, including donations from Democrats. Outside groups have invested more than $1.5 million into the race, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. Officials with that group said the previous superintendent record in 2021 was $3 million total.

The state superintendent oversees public schools. The Department of Public Instruction keeps tabs on statewide academics.

In her time, Underly oversaw switches to the state testing standards.

Brittany Kinser

What they're saying:

"I could not believe that they would do that, because that's not what helps our kids. We have to acknowledge the problem and come up with a plan, support our teachers, support our kids," Kinser said.

"The facts are: we didn’t lower standards. That is the fact. What we did was we raised standards in math and science and we added standards in career and tech ed, and teachers are the ones who made these decisions and whenever you add standards or take things out, you adjust the scoring scale," Underly said.

The State Superintendent's Department also hands out funding to public schools, licenses teachers, and keeps tabs on districts' required financial audits.

Jill Underly

The two candidates did meet once for a virtual debate. On Tuesday, March 25, Kinser joined the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Press Club and WisPolitics. Underly's campaign said she was not free – and she also did not attend a recent similar event at Marquette.

What they're saying:

"I think it is very disappointing. The superintendent, the only people we report to every four years are the voters. And it is essential for us to come in front of the public and have these debates and forums to talk to voters. What are platform is, what we believe, what we want for the reality of our education system," Kinser said.

"I’m just so proud of everything that we’ve done. We have so much more work to do," Underly said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Grading Milwaukee Public Schools

Local perspective:

The WisPolitics event on Tuesday asked what grade Kinser would give MPS. She said the district is failing its students. She pointed to the financial reporting delays, the nation's report card and lead in school.

The Underly campaign told FOX6 News Kinser now wants to grade MPS…despite never working in an MPS school.

Kinser was asked if she would support the Republican plan to break up MPS into four to eight smaller districts. She said if the community wanted it, she would be open to it – but she said it might create more bureaucracy. When Kinser was asked if she would support the state taking over MPS, she said that could be an option, if things do not turn around.