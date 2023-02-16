Open Record: Armed and Dangerous?
MILWAUKEE - Private security guards stand watch across southeast Wisconsin. Following a deadly shootout in a grocery store parking lot, one private security company is under scrutiny. A security guard for another company pulls a gun on a restaurant customer who uses the wrong door. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn breaks down his two-part series on armed security guards. He explains the change in state law that made firearms training for those companies optional. You'll also hear about what powers private security guards actually have under the law and when they can use them.
