Open Record: Aaron and the Jets

After weeks of speculation, Aaron Rodgers breaks his silence on his future with the Green Bay Packers. The four-time NFL MVP says the Packers pushed him out and now, he plans to play somewhere else. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 Sports Director Tim Van Vooren on to talk all things Rodgers. Tim explains what still needs to happen to make Rodgers' move to the New York Jets a done deal. We hear how Rodgers and the Packers got to this point in trade talks and what happens next. Plus, Tim reflects on Rodgers' greatest moments as Packers QB and what the future might look like for Jordan Love.

