Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: A Mile in Their Boots

By and
Published 
Podcasts
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Open Record: A Mile in their Boots

Beyond putting out fires, firefighters have another big fight on their hands. FOX6 Investigators invites FOX6 reporter Madalyn O'Neill on to talk about a recent experience she and her photojournalist had to take part in a Fire Ops 101 training in Madison.

MILWAUKEE - Beyond putting out fires, firefighters have another big fight on their hands. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator invites FOX6 reporter Madalyn O'Neill on to talk about a recent experience she and her photojournalist had to take part in a Fire Ops 101 training in Madison. Maddy explains who went through the training and its purpose. She also explains the two issues she focused on in her reporting: Staffing challenges and mental health concerns.

Related episode links:

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.