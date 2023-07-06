Open Record: A Mile in Their Boots
MILWAUKEE - Beyond putting out fires, firefighters have another big fight on their hands. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator invites FOX6 reporter Madalyn O'Neill on to talk about a recent experience she and her photojournalist had to take part in a Fire Ops 101 training in Madison. Maddy explains who went through the training and its purpose. She also explains the two issues she focused on in her reporting: Staffing challenges and mental health concerns.
- Wisconsin firefighter funding; training shows impact of short-staffing
- Firefighter mental health burden; emergency calls add up
