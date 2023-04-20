Open Record: A dream extinguished

A local man applied and gained acceptance into the Milwaukee Fire Department's cadet program. The program is a pipeline to employment within the department. But two days before the start of training, he lost his spot -- and now, the family says the program should change. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Sam Kraemer on to talk about this story Sam recently shared on FOX6. Sam explains how this issue got on his radar and the work he did to dig into the complaint and the data. We learn what the Milwaukee Fire & Police Commission and MFD Chief Aaron Lipski have to say about the application process and the program.

