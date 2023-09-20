More online classes available: what to know before signing up

A Milwaukee woman took online classes in hopes of becoming a registered nurse. But when she tried to transfer the classes to an in-person university as credit, she was told they’d "never heard" of the program. She told Contact 6 what she wishes she’d known before enrolling.

Cheryl Long often babysits her six-year-old grandson, Isiah. She says he inspires her to keep learning. Back when Isiah was one-year-old, Long decided to pursue a career as a registered nurse.

"He’s some good motivation," said Long.

Long is already a licensed practical nurse. In 2017, she signed up for online classes with Distance Learning Systems, Indiana Inc. Distance Learning Systems is not a college or university, nor does it grant degrees or diplomas. What it does offer are online classes that can transfer to a degree granting school as college credit. Long thought she’d made a cost-effective, convenient choice.

"I would listen to the recorded lectures, do the homework, do the assignments," said Long.

Long says looking back it may have been a red flag when a student services representative told her their local partner accepting their credits had changed.

"She said, "oh we’re not with Herzing anymore. Now we’re with Bryant & Stratton," Long said.

Long passed two classes in 2021. Expecting them to transfer to Bryant and Stratton as credit, she called a school counselor.

"The counselor at Bryant & Stratton said, "we never heard of them," said Long. "I was just kind of blown away."

Cheryl Long

Bryant & Stratton’s logo is featured on Distance Learning Systems’ front page. Its website says it partners with the college.

Over the summer, Contact 6 reached out to Bryant & Stratton College in southeast Wisconsin about Distance Learning Systems.

"Bryant & Stratton College has no affiliation with this organization. We never have," wrote Greg Brandner in June, spokesperson for the college’s Wisconsin market. "We have asked them to remove our name from their website immediately."

Brandner said potential students interested in a nursing career "should speak directly with the college."

Contact 6 reached out to Distance Learning Systems. Its president, David Christy, says the platform offers general education, or elective courses, to students who plan to transfer the credits to a partnering college. He said students often take one year of classes, on average, and it costs them less money to go through Distance Learning Systems.

Christy said the business does have an agreement with Bryant & Stratton, but it’s with the campus in Richmond, Virginia. He said it’s possible that not every campus is aware of their contractual relationship. Christy recommended Long send her transcript to the Richmond campus, which could send the credits to its regional campus.

Long said that was new information. She sent her transcript to Virginia.

"They don’t explain all of that when you’re going into this program," Long said.

A spokesperson for Bryant and Stratton College in Virginia tells Contact 6 it has a limited articulation agreement with Distance Learning Systems.

"Regarding transfer of credits, there are factors beyond any agreement that can impact transferability," said Eric Harrell, director of marketing and communications for Virginia’s Bryant and Stratton Colleges. "Meeting minimum grade requirements, for example."

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office’s has 24 complaints about Distance Learning Systems, Indiana Inc. since 2018. Those complaints include misrepresentation of its courses, affiliation and terms of contract.

However, the Better Business Bureau in Central Indiana gives it an A+ rating.

The BBB writes on the page, "According to Distance Learning Systems’ website, the company is not a "degree granting institution and does not award college credit."

The BBB goes on to say, "(DLSI states) that consumers "will be referred to a regionally accredited college or university that will award credit for courses (they) have completed with DLSI."

Leah Matthews is executive director of the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). The DEAC is a Department of Education (DE) approved accreditor. The DEAC does not accredit Distance Learning Systems, nor does any other DE approved accreditor. However, Matthews says, that’s not a requirement.

"Anyone can offer online content. In any form, in any format. If it’s not a credential," said Matthews.

Matthews says since the pandemic, there’s been a huge increase in the availability of online classes.

"We’ve really seen the form of distance education, remote learning and correspondence learning take off considerably," said Matthews. "More than ever, there’s tremendous opportunity for people to gain access to content that previously wasn’t available."

Leah Matthews

However, Matthews says there should be guardrails and protections for students. If students want their online classes to transfer to their college of choice, they need to do their homework in advance.

The first step is calling the school they’d like to award their degree. They should ask whether the school has a clear articulation agreement with the online learning platform.

Students can also verify whether any accreditors listed by the platform are approved by the Department of Education.

Long’s enrollment papers say, "It is the responsibility of the individual … to confirm admission criteria with the college or university of choice."

Potential students should also read all paperwork provided by the distance learning provider. They should understand the program’s cost before agreeing to any payment plans.

Long may be interested in starting classes at Bryant & Stratton this spring. She’s learned from a dean that one of her classes will likely transfer to the school, but she’s awaiting final word.

"He said, "we would have to honor it because we are sister schools," said Long.

Bryant and Stratton told Contact 6 it can’t disclose any information about a prospective student’s transcript or credit transfer to the college.

It’s a route to higher education Long won’t recommend to her grandson. She says she felt misled.

"Go to school the traditional way," said Long.

After speaking with Contact 6, Distance Learning Systems updated its website to clarify its agreement with Bryant & Stratton is with the Richmond campus.

A spokesperson for the Indiana Commission for Higher Education (CHE) tells Contact 6 that the company is not authorized by the Indiana Board for Proprietary Education. CHE says Distance Learning Systems is "a publishing company of study guides." The business also offers test prep services.

Statement from Eric Harrell, State Director of Marketing and Communications for Virginia’s Bryant and Stratton Colleges

"Bryant & Stratton College – Richmond Campus has a limited articulation agreement with Distance Learning Systems. That agreement does not include any Nursing-specific courses.

Regarding transfer of credits, there are factors beyond any agreement that can impact transferability - meeting minimum grade requirements, for example. Any student interested in understanding if credits from prior course work can successfully transfer to the College are encouraged to contact their local campus for a transcript evaluation. If the local campus conducts a transcript evaluation and determines there is credit that is transferable to the College, those credits would be accepted by a Bryant & Stratton College campus in another location."