1 dead, 13 injured after drive-by shooting at vigil in Baytown

One person died and 13 others were injured when someone opened fire at an outdoor vigil in Baytown on Sunday evening, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities say the shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. as about 50 people were gathered in the 1400 block of N. Market Loop at a vigil for a recent homicide victim from Baytown.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzales, a vehicle traveling toward Thompson drove by the location, and someone began shooting.

Fourteen people were injured. Three of them were transported to a trauma hospital by Life Flight.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman who was shot, 25-year-old Disha Allen, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Disha Allen, 25, passed away after she was shot during a vigil in Baytown on December 12, 2021. (Photo provided by family)

The sheriff said other law enforcement agencies stepped in to help when a "disturbance" occurred at the nearby hospital where some of the victims were treated.

"We're also told that at the nearby clinic where they went to that a disturbance broke out there, so we needed some assistance from Baytown PD and the Precinct 3 deputy constables," Sheriff Gonzalez said. "We want to thank them as well for stepping up and assisting us with everything we have going on right now."

Prior to the shooting on Sunday evening, dozens of people were gathered for a block party and fundraiser for funeral expenses for Jamal Narcisse, also known as "Lil Daddy". He was shot and killed December 3.

The event included a bounce house for kids, who were present. It was unknown Sunday night if any of the victims were children.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the shooting occurred as a balloon release was being held.

"Right as they were releasing the balloons up in the air was when the vehicle came, and almost that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

The search continues for suspects. Authorities ask that anyone with information come forward.

"There was a lot of people that were out here. Obviously many may have already fled. You know, maybe they were afraid. We ask them to please give us a call or call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS if they know anything or have any information that may be useful," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP