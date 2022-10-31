Olmsted Way; Milwaukee street new name, cuts through Washington Park

article

The street that runs through Milwaukee's Washington Park has a new name. It will now be called Olmsted Way – named after Frederick Law Olmsted.

This year marks the 200th anniversary of Olmsted's birth. On Monday, Oct. 31, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley celebrated the occasion by unveiling the Olmsted Way sign.

A news release says Olmsted is well regarded in Milwaukee for designing Lake, Riverside and Washington parks, as well as Newberry Boulevard.

Olmsted is most known worldwide for designing New York City’s Central Park, Boston’s Emerald Necklace, and the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

