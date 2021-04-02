Officials: Argument over property leads to man attempting to stab brother

article

The Racine County Sheriff's Office arrested a 29-year-old man Thursday, April 1 for allegedly trying to stab his brother with a knife in the Town of Dover.

Officials say they were called to the residence on Chippewa Drive in Dover shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday -- for a man with a knife. The victim called 911 and stated someone at the residence just tried to stab him with a knife and he was locked in the bathroom. The caller advised the dispatcher that the suspect was his brother. The victim indicated he did not know where his brother went.

Deputies arrived at the residence -- and met with the victim. He told deputies his brother was on his way to Burlington Memorial Hospital for a cut to his hand.

The victim stated he and his brother got into an argument over family property. During the argument, a news release says the brother grabbed a butcher-style knife, and began to charge at the victim. The victim grabbed a kitchen chair to defend off the knife attack. The victim stated while blocking the knife strikes with the chair, the chair hit him in the head causing minor cuts to his head.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

While deputies were talking with the victim, other deputies made contact with the brother at the hospital. He was being treated for significant cuts to his hand. When the brother asked what happened, he stated he cut his hand while cutting up food.

Advertisement

The brother was treated and released -- and then arrested by deputies. He is being held on the following charges: