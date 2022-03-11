Officer shot 25th and St. Paul: Milwaukee police release video

The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, March 11 released information and video regarding a January officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened on Thursday, Jan. 27 near 25th and St. Paul. The released details are part of a community briefing on the incident.

The officer, previously identified as Herbert Davis, was dispatched to the area after a passerby reported a man slumped over in a parked car.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Body camera video released by MPD shows the officer walk up to the car and open the door, finding the man slumped over as had been reported. He shined a light inside, pulled the keys out of the ignition and announced himself to the man as a Milwaukee police officer.

Davis could not understand the man, who was later identified as Jetrin Rodthong. The two had a back-and-forth for a while before Davis called for medical help and asked Rodthong to get out of the car.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dashcam picture of officer shoot near 25th and St. Paul, Milwaukee

The video released Friday does not include Davis' body camera, but shows dashboard camera video of what happened next. Rodthong got out, and he and Davis began to struggle. Seconds later, Davis ran and ducked behind the car – someone can be heard saying "stop" before shots were fired toward Davis.

Rodthong crouched behind the car as Davis returned fire. Rodthong then hopped in the squad car and peeled off as Davis limped away.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The dash cam video showed Rodthong run multiple red lights, missing cross-traffic at 16th Street – ultimately t-boning another car and crashing.

Rodthong ran off, but police caught up a block away. Both he and Davis were shot in the incident.

Jetrin Rodthong

Rodthong has since been charged and pleaded not guilty. He is awaiting trial – held on more than $1 million bond at the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice facility.

Davis was shot and had injuries to his left shoulder and left flank from the suspect’s gunfire. The bullet that entered his shoulder traveled into his chest near his sternum. He walked out of the hospital the next day.

MPD Officer Herbert Davis leaves hospital after being shot near 25th and St. Paul

The incident is being investigated by MPD's Homicide Unit. The officer involved remains on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard operating procedure for the department.

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised when viewing the video released by Milwaukee police in this incident.

A news release from MPD states:

The Community Briefing video series was created by MPD to promote transparency and accountability with the public and to provide relevant information about critical incidents. MPD’s goal is to continue to release relevant video regarding critical incidents within a reasonable amount of time after the incident unless releasing such video would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.