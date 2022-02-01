Wounded MPD officer's Super Bowl surprise, fundraiser started

A Milwaukee police officer is headed to the Super Bowl.

Officer Herbert Davis, a lifelong Cincinnati Bengals fan, was surprised with tickets Tuesday, Feb. 1. It is a way to say "thank you" after he was shot in the line of duty less than a week earlier.

The community support continues to grow. There will be a fundraiser at District 3, where Davis works, to raise money for the officer and his family.

When Davis was released from the hospital Friday, one couldn't help but notice the Bengals orange he was wearing.

"They owe me one now. I’ve waited a long time for the Bengals. I need them to give me one…just two more wins. Just two more wins," Davis said.

Sunday, Davis watched as an overtime field goal secured the first of those two wins – securing his team a spot in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989. Now, he has a chance to watch the next one in person. WTMJ radio surprised Davis on-air with a trip to Super Bowl LVI.

"I don't even know what to say right now. I just, thank you, thank you very much," said Davis.

The community support does not end there. Adam Gegare with Slo' Motion BBQ and Michael Haas with Empower MKE are finalizing plans for a fundraiser.

"Any time you have a public servant that gets injured in the line of duty, that’s a tragic event. They protect our livelihoods. They protect our way of life, so anything we can do to help when something like that happens, that’s what I’m here for," Gegare said.

The money raise will help Davis and his family with the rest of the recovery process.

"We want to be at $10,000. I think we low-balled it at ($5,000), and I think it’d be amazing to present this officer and his family $10,000 or more," said Haas.

The fundraiser runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 at District 3.