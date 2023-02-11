Support for Officer Jerving, Milwaukee police 'really appreciated'

article

Whether bouquets of flowers or funeral fund donations, Milwaukee continues to support fallen Officer Peter Jerving.

As a memorial continues to grow outside Police District 4 where Jerving worked, the city isn't just showing its support but giving it. A local pastor dropped off dinner – and a message – for officers who are working while grieving.

"I just wanted to call and say that I am so sorry for your fallen officer, and that I love you, that I'm praying for you guys, and that I appreciate all that you do," a voicemail from the pastor said. "I just wanted to do something for you guys, but please remember how much I appreciate you and all the sacrifice that all of you do for us, for our community."

Jerving, 37, died in the line of duty Tuesday morning after a shootout with a robbery suspect near 14th and Cleveland.

Now, a community is wrapping its arms around its police department, reflecting on the work they do to protect the city. Chief Jeffrey Norman said it has been the medicine the department needed.

"It's been overwhelming but also really appreciated. Knowing that that type of support from our community is out there is reassuring," Norman said.

As a department balances mourning, its duty never stops.

"We are giving some healing time, especially for those who had served on Officer Jerving's shift, to be able to have that grieving moment," said Norman. "Again, this is family, and we need to be sure that we respect that."

A visitation for Jerving will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 with a private service and a burial will follow.