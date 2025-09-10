Off-duty Racine police officer hits pedestrian; family speaks out

The Brief Surveillance video shows off-duty Racine officer Enrique Cruz hitting 56-year-old Steven Woodward near 12th and Villa. Woodward remains in the ICU nearly a week later as his family calls for prayers and support. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.



The family of a man struck by an off-duty Racine police officer is speaking out for the first time as their loved one remains in intensive care.

What we know:

Surveillance video shows the crash last Thursday near 12th and Villa in Racine. Investigators say 56-year-old Steven Woodward was hit by a truck driven by off-duty officer Enrique Cruz.

Video shows a truck driving down Villa before turning and hitting Woodward.

"In the blink of an eye, anything can happen," said Woodward’s daughter-in-law, Teanna Woodward. "It’s something that he didn’t deserve."

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation, said Cruz called in the crash, stayed on scene, and helped until first responders arrived. He was cited, though court records as of Wednesday did not show a recent citation under his name.

What they're saying:

Woodward’s family said he has been in the ICU since the crash.

"I am used to coming over here and seeing him and hearing him – and it’s too quiet," said his niece, Aquaquial Walker.

Rather than focusing on how the crash happened, the family is concentrating on his recovery.

"We just really want him to get better," said Teanna Woodward. "He needs to recover so he can get back to what he was doing. Dancing around the house with the kids, making jokes, making everybody laugh – you are always going to get a laugh."

They are hoping for support and prayers.

Dig deeper:

The Racine Police Department confirmed Cruz is not on administrative leave. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains open and active.