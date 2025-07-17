Oconomowoc fatal hit-and-run, man charged, arrest warrant issued

article

The Brief Oconomowoc police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. The crash happened at the intersection of Allen Road and Orchard Circle. Police are seeking the public's help to locate Matthew Brennecke along with the black 2008 Volvo XC90 with Wisconsin registration AYL-2899 .



Oconomowoc police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Monday, July 14. Matthew Brennecke, 49, is charged with hit-and-run, great bodily harm. Court records show a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Hit-and-run crash

What we know:

The crash happened at the intersection of Allen Road and Orchard Circle. Police said an SUV hit a Kubota tractor just before 1 p.m. and fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was last seen on Concord Road near Allen Road, just east of the crash scene.

The tractor operator, identified as 87-year-old Al Eighmy, died as a result of his injuries. According to the complaint, Eighmy was struck after mowing grass at Dr. Martin Luther King Church.

Al Eighmy

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

According to court filings, detectives used surveillance footage to identify the striking vehicle. Wisconsin Department of Transportation records showed the vehicle is registered to Matthew Brennecke.

Man sought

What we know:

Police are seeking the public's help in locating Matthew Brennecke along with a black 2008 Volvo XC90 with Wisconsin registration AYL-2899.

Authorities say Brennecke has a tribal tattoo originating from his left upper bicep and extending to cover his hand. He is thought to reside in Jefferson County.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police tips

What you can do:

Police asked anyone who lives in the area to check their doorbell camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waukesha County Communications at 262-446-5070.

You can remain anonymous by submitting a tip through the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers website.