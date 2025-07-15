Oconomowoc hit-and-run, tractor operator seriously injured
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Oconomowoc police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a tractor operator on Monday afternoon.
What they're saying:
It happened at the intersection of Allen Road and Orchard Circle. Police said an SUV hit a Kubota tractor just before 1 p.m. and fled the scene.
The suspect vehicle is described as a dark SUV, possibly a Volvo XC90. It was last seen on Concord Road near Allen Road, just east of the crash scene.
The tractor operator was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
What you can do:
Police asked anyone who lives in the area to check their doorbell camera footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waukesha County Communications at 262-446-5070.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Oconomowoc Police Department.