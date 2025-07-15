Expand / Collapse search

Oconomowoc hit-and-run, tractor operator seriously injured

By
Published  July 15, 2025 1:59pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Oconomowoc Police Department

The Brief

    • Oconomowoc police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash.
    • The crash seriously injured a tractor operator near Allen and Orchard.
    • Anyone with info is asked to call Waukesha County Communications at 262-446-5070.

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Oconomowoc police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a tractor operator on Monday afternoon.

What they're saying:

It happened at the intersection of Allen Road and Orchard Circle. Police said an SUV hit a Kubota tractor just before 1 p.m. and fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark SUV, possibly a Volvo XC90. It was last seen on Concord Road near Allen Road, just east of the crash scene.

The tractor operator was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

What you can do:

Police asked anyone who lives in the area to check their doorbell camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waukesha County Communications at 262-446-5070.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Oconomowoc Police Department.

