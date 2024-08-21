An Oconomowoc man once tried to inspire hope in others. Now, prosecutors say he turned children's lives into nightmares.

Prosecutors charged Daniel Hait with 23 felonies – including second-degree sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child. Investigators said the 63-year-old recorded boys with hidden cameras in homes he owned in New Berlin and Delafield.

On Hait's iPad, police said they recovered 10 videos of a naked boy – some when the child was as young as 15 years old. Another victim told police Hait sexually assaulted him; the victim said it happened "approximately 50 to 100 times" starting when he was just 9 years old.

Hait’s LinkedIn page lists his occupation as a "certified health and lifestyle coach," who aspires to, quote, "be a ray of light to those who don’t believe anything is possible for themselves."

On Monday, a court commissioner set Hait’s cash bond at $250,000. He was back in court on Wednesday to ask for a public defender.

Daniel Hait in court

"I have absolutely no access to one penny. My wife has locked up everything. She won’t let me contact her," Hait said.

Hait will be appointed a public defender. He’ll be back in court next week for another hearing.