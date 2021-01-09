Expand / Collapse search

Occupied MPD squad car hit by gunfire near 42nd and Capitol

Published 
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened near N. 42nd Street and W. Capitol Drive early Saturday morning, Jan. 9.

Police say officers were on patrol on in their marked squad car shortly after 2:30 a.m. when they stopped at a red light and heard a gunshot. A bullet had struck their vehicle.

Officers observed a vehicle that was next to them that appeared to have a bullet strike on the rear driver’s side door. Officers conducted a stop of the vehicle and observed that the apparent bullet strike appeared to be coming from inside the vehicle.

The occupants were removed from the vehicle and officers observed a bullet casing inside the vehicle. A 26-year-old man from Milwaukee was arrested and a gun was recovered. No one was injured as a result of the gunfire.  

This is an ongoing investigation. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

