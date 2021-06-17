Oak Leaf Trail assault: Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office alerts public

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is alerting the public about three incidents of lewd behavior and a sexual assault along the Oak Leaf Trail near Lincoln Park.

Officials say one victim was able to fight off the suspect. He is described as a male, white, 5'9" to 6'1" tall, with a beard and medium-length dirty blonde to light brown hair.

MCSO has indicated to FOX6 News they are stepping up patrols along the Oak Leaf Trail. But they also encourage everyone to be aware of their surroundings when frequenting any public space. They also urge people to consider walking in pairs or groups – especially in spaces with blind spots or isolated areas.

This is a developing story.