Oak Creek woman sentenced; embezzlement, filing false income tax returns

Robin Nissen of Oak Creek has been sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison and three years extended supervision for embezzling money from her employer and filing false State of Wisconsin income tax returns. Nissen was also required to pay restitution in the amount of $42,816 to the State of Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue says Nissen was the part-time secretary for a landscaping company in Milwaukee County for approximately eight years where she oversaw payroll and billing.

According to the criminal complaint, from approximately 2015 until 2018, Nissen created fictitious payments to businesses. She printed checks in her name and recorded false entries for whom the checks were payable to in the business ledger. Nissen printed off these checks at the employer's location. During that time, she fraudulently wrote over $600,000 worth of checks to herself and deposited them into her personal account without the consent of the employer. The complainant's investigation further revealed that Nissen failed to accurately report her income while filing her Wisconsin taxes. For tax years 2015 and 2018, Nissen failed to report the embezzlement income, evading more than $14,000 in Wisconsin income tax by understating gross income. In doing so, Nissen rendered false or fraudulent income tax returns with the intent to defeat or evade any assessment required by Wisconsin income tax law.

To report tax fraud, you are invited to visit revenue.wi.gov and click the "Report tax fraud" link under Quick Links.