Oak Creek traffic stop, drugs recovered, driver arrested

A 36-year-old woman was arrested in Oak Creek on Wednesday, Jan. 24 after drugs were found in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to Oak Creek police, an officer stopped the vehicle near 27th and College for speeding.

During the traffic stop, the officer could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and located 73 MDMA meth tablets, 10.5 grams of marijuana and 1.1 g of cocaine.

The driver was arrested on three felony charges. These charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.