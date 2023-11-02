Oak Creek teacher sex assault case, judge OKs records release

A judge has ruled that former Oak Creek High School teacher Rachel Goodle’s public records can be made public after she was charged with sexually assaulting a student.

Prosecutors say the 22-year-old former teacher had sex with a student in her classroom last December. On Aug. 29, Goodle pleaded not guilty.

Goodle has also sued her former employer, the Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District, to block the release of her records, as she was a public employee. In response, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Borowski ruled this week in favor of releasing the records.

"I mean, the public has a obvious right to know what happened here," he said.

Per court records, Goodle lacks jurisdiction over the district and her attorney Christopher Hartley did not properly file and serve a summons. But Borowski said even if he had, the decision would be the same.

Rachel Goodle open records

Hartley argued that releasing the documents could adversely impact her right to a fair trial in criminal court.

"We've at least established a right to have a temporary injunction in place," Hartley said.

Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council President Bill Lueders agree with Borowski, noting Hartley failed to prove a "legitimate concern" for a fair trial.

"This is a very serious matter, and the public has the right to know not just what the teacher's conduct was, but how did the authorities at the school respond to an allegation of some seriousness?" Lueders said. "I mean, did they handle it well?"

Goodle now has 20 days to appeal the ruling. Her records cannot be released until the appeal is decided if filed, or the window to appeal closes.

FOX6 News reached out to Goodle’s attorney for comment but did not hear back.

