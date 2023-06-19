Oak Creek robbery, alcohol theft; police seek to ID, locate thieves

article

Oak Creek police are asking for the public's help to identify two men who stole bottles of alcohol from the Shell gas station near 13th and Rawson on Friday, June 16.

Officials say around 10:45 a.m. Friday, two men wearing surgical masks exited a silver or gray four-door vehicle and entered the store. While in the store, both of the men entered a restricted area where alcohol is stored, police say. One suspect then "violently pushed the female store clerk and both suspects removed numerous bottles of alcohol from the shelves," a news release says.

A post on the Oak Creek Police Department Facebook page says the two men fled the store without paying for the alcohol.

Oak Creek robbery, alcohol theft

Car in Oak Creek robbery, alcohol theft

Anyone with information that could help Oak Creek police us urged to call 414-766-7627.