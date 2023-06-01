Oak Creek retail theft; man sought, accused of stealing $2K of clothes

article

Oak Creek police are asking the public for its help in identifying and locating a man suspected of stealing $2,000 worth of clothes from a store on Monday, May 8.

Officials say the person pictured in this post was with a woman. A Facebook post on the Oak Creek Police Department Facebook page says the two of them got into a blue Nissan Altima with no license plates.

If you have any information that could help, you are urged to contact Oak Creek police at 414-762-8200.