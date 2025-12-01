Expand / Collapse search

Oak Creek police: Fraud calls targeting shoppers on the rise

By
Published  December 1, 2025 4:37pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Oak Creek Police Department

The Brief

    • Oak Creek Police warn residents about an increase in fraud calls targeting shoppers at grocery stores.
    • Suspects ask for money for a fake funeral, then demand a credit/debit card and overcharge it significantly.
    • Do not give financial information; call the police dispatch immediately if approached.

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is warning residents after seeing an increase in calls for service from people being defrauded while out shopping. 

Warning to residents

What we know:

In a post on the Oak Creek Police Department Facebook page, officials said suspects have been approaching shoppers at grocery stores and requesting money to support a friend’s funeral expenses. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Officials said the suspects typically refrain from taking cash and demand a credit or debit card. The suspects then charge a significantly greater amount to the card than they initially asked for (sometimes into the thousands of dollars).

Be aware

What you can do:

If you are approached by someone demanding your credit or debit card information, do not feel the need to give any personal or financial information to them. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said do not hesitate to call the police department dispatch center at 414-762-8200.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Oak Creek Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyOak CreekNews