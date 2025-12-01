Oak Creek police: Fraud calls targeting shoppers on the rise
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is warning residents after seeing an increase in calls for service from people being defrauded while out shopping.
Warning to residents
What we know:
In a post on the Oak Creek Police Department Facebook page, officials said suspects have been approaching shoppers at grocery stores and requesting money to support a friend’s funeral expenses.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Officials said the suspects typically refrain from taking cash and demand a credit or debit card. The suspects then charge a significantly greater amount to the card than they initially asked for (sometimes into the thousands of dollars).
Be aware
What you can do:
If you are approached by someone demanding your credit or debit card information, do not feel the need to give any personal or financial information to them.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Officials said do not hesitate to call the police department dispatch center at 414-762-8200.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Oak Creek Police Department.