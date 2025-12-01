Oak Creek police: Fraud calls targeting shoppers on the rise

article

The Brief Oak Creek Police warn residents about an increase in fraud calls targeting shoppers at grocery stores. Suspects ask for money for a fake funeral, then demand a credit/debit card and overcharge it significantly. Do not give financial information; call the police dispatch immediately if approached.



The Oak Creek Police Department is warning residents after seeing an increase in calls for service from people being defrauded while out shopping.

Warning to residents

What we know:

In a post on the Oak Creek Police Department Facebook page, officials said suspects have been approaching shoppers at grocery stores and requesting money to support a friend’s funeral expenses.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Officials said the suspects typically refrain from taking cash and demand a credit or debit card. The suspects then charge a significantly greater amount to the card than they initially asked for (sometimes into the thousands of dollars).

Be aware

What you can do:

If you are approached by someone demanding your credit or debit card information, do not feel the need to give any personal or financial information to them.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said do not hesitate to call the police department dispatch center at 414-762-8200.