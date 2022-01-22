Expand / Collapse search

Oak Creek police chase; officers injured, suspect arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Milwaukee police arrested a suspect who allegedly injured two Oak Creek police officers before fleeing the scene and prompting a pursuit on Saturday morning, Jan. 22.

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, the incidents began after officers conducted a welfare check of the suspect who had passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.

The suspect refused to get out and put the vehicle in reverse the door open – striking two officers. They sustained minor injuries.

The vehicle then fled the scone after hitting a parked car. Officers pursued the vehicle for a short time, but called it off due to "excessive speeds."

The suspect's vehicle was later found in Milwaukee, and Milwaukee police found and arrested the suspect. Charges are pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

