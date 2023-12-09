Expand / Collapse search

Oak Creek police chase; fentanyl, meth, more recovered

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Police Chases
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Oak Creek Police Department article

Oak Creek Police Department

OAK CREEK, Wis. - An Oak Creek police chase ended with four people arrested Saturday morning, Dec. 9.

It started near 13th and College around 8:25 a.m. Police said an officer tried to stop a vehicle, but the driver took off.

The pursuit stretched roughly two miles, ending near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Four people were taken into custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police recovered a load gun and the following drugs after the chase:

  • 76 grams of methamphetamine
  • 24 games of fentanyl
  • 26 grams of cocaine
  • 13 grams of crack cocaine
  • 1 ounce of marijuana

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will review the case for possible charges.