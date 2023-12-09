Oak Creek police chase; fentanyl, meth, more recovered

article

An Oak Creek police chase ended with four people arrested Saturday morning, Dec. 9.

It started near 13th and College around 8:25 a.m. Police said an officer tried to stop a vehicle, but the driver took off.

The pursuit stretched roughly two miles, ending near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Four people were taken into custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police recovered a load gun and the following drugs after the chase:

76 grams of methamphetamine

24 games of fentanyl

26 grams of cocaine

13 grams of crack cocaine

1 ounce of marijuana

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will review the case for possible charges.