Oak Creek police chase; fentanyl, meth, more recovered
OAK CREEK, Wis. - An Oak Creek police chase ended with four people arrested Saturday morning, Dec. 9.
It started near 13th and College around 8:25 a.m. Police said an officer tried to stop a vehicle, but the driver took off.
The pursuit stretched roughly two miles, ending near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Four people were taken into custody.
Police recovered a load gun and the following drugs after the chase:
- 76 grams of methamphetamine
- 24 games of fentanyl
- 26 grams of cocaine
- 13 grams of crack cocaine
- 1 ounce of marijuana
The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will review the case for possible charges.