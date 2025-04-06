Oak Creek police make 3 OWI arrests within 30 minutes

article

The Brief Three people in Oak Creek were arrested for OWI on Sunday morning, April 6, 2025. Those arrests all happened within the span of 30 minutes. Oak Creek police remind everyone to not drink and drive, and get alternate transportation if you drink.



Oak Creek police officers arrested three people for OWI all within the span of 30 minutes of each other on Sunday morning, April 6, 2025.

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, officers were called to a gas station for a fight inside a commercial motor vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was found to be operating while intoxicated and arrested.

While at that scene, police received an unrelated report of a vehicle on the railroad tracks near Drexel Avenue. That driver was also found to be operating while intoxicated, and arrested.

During that OWI investigation, the driver’s friends arrived at the scene, attempting to pick him up. The driver of that vehicle had a blood alcohol content of more than double the legal limit, and was arrested for OWI as well.

The Oak Creek Police Department reminds everyone that if OCPD officers find you operating while intoxicated, you will be arrested, and to use sober drivers, ridesharing services, and other transportation.