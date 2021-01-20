Expand / Collapse search

Oak Creek PD: Woman armed with gun shot by Cudahy police Saturday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Officer-involved shooting in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Wis. - Oak Creek police issued new information on Wednesday, Jan. 20 about an officer-involved shooting incident that happened in Cudahy on Jan. 16.

Cudahy police responded to a shots fired call near S. Lake Drive and College Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. Police say the caller reported a suicidal subject who was armed with a gun. 

Police officers responded and made contact with an armed person who was then shot by law enforcement.

Oak Creek police were assigned to investigate this incident -- and noted on Wednesday that the person shot was a 40-year-old woman from Cudahy.

Officials say charges against the woman are pending -- and will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

