Oak Creek girl found, mother jailed on felony charge: MCSO
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Saturday said the mother of an Oak Creek girl who was missing for nearly a week has been booked into jail on a felony charge.
What they're saying:
The mother was booked on a charge of "interfering with children custody - other parent," according to MCSO. At this time, the charge has not been filed.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The backstory:
Lillian Asala, 13, was found safe on Friday. It's unclear where she was found.
Asala had been last seen on March 1 when she left her Oak Creek home and headed to a skate park on Drexel Avenue. Police said her cellphone pinged about a mile away at Pennsylvania and Forest Hill.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.