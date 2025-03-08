Oak Creek girl found, mother jailed on felony charge: MCSO

The Brief MCSO said the mother of an Oak Creek girl missing for nearly a week has been booked into the county jail. The 13-year-old girl was found safe on Friday. It's unclear where she was found.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Saturday said the mother of an Oak Creek girl who was missing for nearly a week has been booked into jail on a felony charge.

What they're saying:

The mother was booked on a charge of "interfering with children custody - other parent," according to MCSO. At this time, the charge has not been filed.

The backstory:

Lillian Asala, 13, was found safe on Friday. It's unclear where she was found.

Asala had been last seen on March 1 when she left her Oak Creek home and headed to a skate park on Drexel Avenue. Police said her cellphone pinged about a mile away at Pennsylvania and Forest Hill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates